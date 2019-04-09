Fox host Dobbs declares immigrants will kill 'tens of thousands, perhaps millions' of Americans

You might presume that the Fox Business network is, ostensibly, about "business." In practice the network exists as another avenue for praising Dear Leader and raising alarm about his conspiring enemies, and so on and so forth.
Here is Trump-favorite network host Lou Dobbs, on Friday's show, launching into an absolute froth about how unchecked immigration on the southern border is going to lead "tens of thousands, perhaps millions of Americans to their deaths."
Why Fox Business has its own show devoted to Proud Boy-styled nationalist Freaking The Hell Out remains, as always, an unmysterious mystery.
It should be noted that these white supremacist conspiracy theories aren’t new, and aren’t out of character for Lou Dobbs. When bombs were sent through the mail to a laundry list of Trump’s perceived enemies, Dobbs not only scoffed at the threat, but suggested it was a story planted to distract from “left-wing driven” immigrant caravans.
The DHS secretary to talk about we're being overrun at the border, think what that means for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, that agency with its limited resources and manpower in the interior of the country trying to contend with all of those people being released onto the streets. The stories in the Yuma sector right now. The idea of, the temerity of the head of DHS to allow that to happen, its ignorance, the only can-do attitude is on the side of the cartels. We have a bunch of bureaucrats walking around in green uniforms who are absolutely, I'm talking about the leadership of the border patrol who are absolute morons. [...]
If this is what we have come to, if the quality of people in leadership in DHS from the secretary of the department on down I mean lets, you know, just literally put out welcome wagons. Pile them high because we're just going to consign tens of thousands perhaps millions of Americans to their deaths.Obviously, this is the sort of incoherent rage-fueled spittle that makes up much of white supremacist and neo-Nazi propaganda efforts against immigration. It tosses aside subtlety in favor of apocalyptic panic. The immigrants (southern only, mind you) are coming to kill us all—we are always only months away from a predicted collapse of civilization caused by too many non-white people in your town or on your block. It is transparently racist propaganda.
Once a CNN talking head, after moving to Fox Dobbs morphed very quickly into his current "white nationalist for people who manage their own stock portfolios" persona. He is evidently a true believer in his nationalist paranoias—and Fox Business remains steadfast in its insistence that its viewers ought to be as well.
