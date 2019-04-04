Trump claims wind farms cause cancer (they don't)

As if coal energy had no pollution danger, Trump now goes to even more stupid assertions on a day when he also made an anti-vaxxer claim. He claimed that wind farm noise causes cancer while worrying about how his live televised speech would be leaked.
Funny how Trump doesn't care about the fact that coal and fracking cause cancer.
President Trump has long despised wind power. He has repeatedly blamed wind turbines for killing birds (which they do at a lower rate than other energy sources) and for allegedly causing electrical power to halt when the wind stops blowing (in fact, electricity grids using mixed power sources and battery storage have solved this problem.) In a speech tonight to House Republicans, Trump claimed that wind turbines cause cancer.
“They say the noise causes cancer,” the President of the United States asserted.Wind turbines do not cause cancer. Some people blame the noise for causing a variety of other health ailments, but these charges have zero scientific validity. Cancer is not caused by noises of any kind.
The Republican affinity for kook pseudoscientific claims helps explain why his allies didn’t run screaming from the room in existential terror when they heard the most powerful person in the world assert that the noise from wind turbines causes cancer. “Wind turbine noise causes cancer,” the assembled members of Congress immediately intuited; it is simply another completely insane notion that Republicans are now expected either to promote or to quietly tolerate.
Apparently this is a myth he's held onto for a long time.
