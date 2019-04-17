Funny, Republicans used the Same 1924 Law a few years ago -- AND Got the Tax Returns

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee requested — and got — the Tax Returns of various conservative and liberal groups, as they saw fit. Some of which they even made public, in violation of the authorizing Oversight Law, as this recent HuffPost story explains ...
Accusing Democrats of having “political” ― as opposed to legitimate oversight ― reasons for wanting to see Trump’s tax returns is the GOP’s main talking point these days.
And as talking points go, it’s an awkward one. Republicans themselves used private tax returns for political purposes just a few years ago, and they used the very same law that Democrats are now relying on to request the last six years of Trump’s tax returns.
Back in 2013, Republicans thought the Internal Revenue Service under President Barack Obama was mistreating conservative groups that wanted to be recognized as tax-exempt nonprofits. So they asked the IRS to hand over tax information for conservative groups such as Crossroads GPS as well as a few liberal groups such as Priorities USA.
Congress has the power to ask for copies of anyone’s tax return thanks to a 1924 law enacted as a check on corruption in the executive branch.
www.huffpost.com — April 8, 2019So, it’s only OK to request Tax Returns when you’re a Republican-led Committee?
When it’s a Dem-led Committee, the 1924 Congressional oversight Law no longer applies???
Why, in Trump-world of course.
A place where every gang-member seems to have SOMETHING to hide.
