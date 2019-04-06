Republican governors offer lavish praise for nude Emperor Trump's resplendent finery

Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, addressed Trump's remarks with reporters Wednesday as well and highlighted the important role wind energy plays in Iowa's economy. However, she declined to say whether she thinks Trump is wrong that wind turbines can cause cancer.
"That's not my place," she said.
"You know how those things change," she said. "One year, coffee’s good for you. The next year, coffee causes cancer."
Coffee. Causes. Cancer. And maybe wind turbines, too! Kim Reynolds has relinquished her soul in order to become an acolyte of the Trumpene creed. But of course, she’s by no means the only one.
This story, about yet another Republican governor, is entirely different but exactly the same. On Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared he was opposed to Trump’s threat to seal the U.S.-Mexico border, saying, "Mexico is our No. 1 trading partner, times four. So, I want to see us continue to be able to trade."
Good thinking! Arizona shares a 378-mile border with Mexico, has nine crossings, and does over $15 billion in trade annually with our neighbor to the south. But too bad for its citizenry that, on Wednesday, Ducey rendered himself a mindless captive to Lord Trump. All it took was a quick trip to the Oval Office, and Ducey came out sounding like a whole new automaton:
"If that were the situation right now, we would be supportive of it," said Ducey, meaning a border closure. "Border security comes first."
On the one hand, it’s scary, sad, and funny to see one-time human beings divest themselves of their humanity and bow down before a raving maniac. On several other hands, it’s downright terrifying. People who will say absolutely anything will, in due course, do absolutely anything. That’s a hell of a thing to have to fight.
