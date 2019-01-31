Warren Smacks Billionaire Who Seeks Trump Re-Election by Running Third Party

The Billionaire Class is worried, and at least one is acting on his worries that he might be taxed more fairly.
Back in the 1930s, some French rightwingers said, “Better Hitler than Blum”:
Leon Blum was a French Jewish socialist who was briefly France’s Prime Minister in the late 1930s in a Popular Front, anti-fascist government.
For Howard Schultz, it’s Better Trump than Warren, and he’s trying to ensure he won’t pay taxes by running a vanity third-party campaign to try to steal votes from the Democratic nominee. And he hates M4A and a wealth tax.
Warren responded quickly:
Game, set, and match to Warren.
We must defeat the Billionaire Class.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz hasn’t announced yet whether he’ll run for president, but that didn’t stop him from taking aim Tuesday at one of the key economic proposals of one of his would-be opponents.
In an interview on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Schultz, who has said he’s considering an independent run for president, dinged liberal priorities like Medicare for all and tuition-free college, but it was Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal for increasing taxes on the super wealthy that he labeled “ridiculous.”Politico: Schultz rips Warren's 'ridiculous' plan to tax the super wealthy
