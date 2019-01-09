Fox's Shep Smith comes through with immediate fact-check of Trump's lie-a-thon

From The Daily Beast:
Immediately following Trump’s approximately 10 minute speech, Smith broke down a “number of claims” that were deliberately misleading. While Trump issued scary warnings about murders by immigrants, Smith said, “Statistics show that there is less violent crime by the undocumented immigrant population than by the general population.”
In response to Trump claiming his wall would stop drug trafficking across the border, Smith said, “Government statistics show much of the heroin actually comes not over the unguarded border but through ports of call.”
The anchor also informed viewers that the number of illegal border crossings has been going “steadily down over the past 10 years” despite Trump’s assertion that they are on the rise and the government reports that “there is more outward traffic than inward traffic.”Smith also informed his information-challenged audience that that new trade deal with Mexico that’s supposed to pay for all this isn’t actually a thing yet: “As for the trade deal he mentioned with Mexico, which he said would pay for the wall, that trade deal is not yet complete.”
Gee, if Trump can’t get away with his torrent of lies on Fox, what does he have left? Basically Rush Limbaugh’s mic, Ann Coulter’s pen, and Alex Jones’ perduring cascade of mouth effluvium.
