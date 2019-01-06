First openly bisexual senator takes oath with hand on law book as Mike Pence looks on in horror

How can you tell when Mike Pence looks ashen? Does his complexion change 10,000 shades of white, all the way from ecru to ivory to eggshell to scared-shitless-Mike-Pence*?

Regardless, he sure doesn’t look comfortable here as he swears in a bisexual woman who’s opted to take her oath with her hand on a law book. (I suppose the only way this could have been worse for him is if she’d brought her own table and bowl of pasta and forced him to sit down to dinner.)