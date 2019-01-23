YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Trump spends two minutes at Dr. King memorial, doesn't mention the man


PUBLISHED TO
Donald Trump spent approximately as much time tweeting about Curt Schilling’s Hall of Fame snub last night as he did honoring Martin Luther King Jr. today. Well, of course. One is a crazy white dipshit hatemonger and the other is an African-American civil rights icon. Which do you think he prefers?
From The Huffington Post:
President Donald Trump on Monday made an unannounced trip to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. The president did not mention the civil rights icon during the visit, which ended about two minutes after he arrived.
“Good morning, everybody,” Trump told reporters after laying a wreath in front of the monument. “It’s a great day. It’s a beautiful day. And thank you for being here. Appreciate it.”
And here’s the bulk of the visit:

Honestly, I have a dream myself … that our long national nightmare will end this year, and our rubbish heap of a pr*sident will be shown the (prison) door.

Happy birthday, Dr. King. And sorry about all this. We’ll make it better. Promise.


Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)