Trump spends two minutes at Dr. King memorial, doesn't mention the man

From The Huffington Post:
President Donald Trump on Monday made an unannounced trip to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. The president did not mention the civil rights icon during the visit, which ended about two minutes after he arrived.
And here’s the bulk of the visit:“Good morning, everybody,” Trump told reporters after laying a wreath in front of the monument. “It’s a great day. It’s a beautiful day. And thank you for being here. Appreciate it.”
Honestly, I have a dream myself … that our long national nightmare will end this year, and our rubbish heap of a pr*sident will be shown the (prison) door.
Happy birthday, Dr. King. And sorry about all this. We’ll make it better. Promise.
