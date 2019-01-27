YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Sunday, January 27, 2019

Princess of Lies Sanders gets Ocasiowned


Christian Dem in NC  
Community (This content is not subject to review by Daily Kos staff)
PUBLISHED TO
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a glutton for punishment. That has been amply established several times over. But you would have thought that even she would know better than to try to go one-on-one with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

So when the Princess of Lies suggested that AOC ought to leave climate change to God, you knew that AOC was going to pull out her blowtorch. Well, she didn’t disappoint.


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC
 ·
“Genesis 1: God looked on the world & called it good not once, not twice, but seven times.

 Genesis 2: God commands all people to “serve and protect” creation.

Leviticus: God mandates that not only the people, but the land that sustains them, shall be respected.”


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC
You shouldn’t need a Bible to tell you to protect our planet, but it does anyway.

 (h/t to @RELEVANT mag for source excerpts that I adapted for the previous tweet)

 Ouch.

Sarah, Sarah, Sarah. Never, never pick a fight with a Latina.

Especially this Latina.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)