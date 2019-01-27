Princess of Lies Sanders gets Ocasiowned

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a glutton for punishment. That has been amply established several times over. But you would have thought that even she would know better than to try to go one-on-one with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
So when the Princess of Lies suggested that AOC ought to leave climate change to God, you knew that AOC was going to pull out her blowtorch. Well, she didn’t disappoint.
Ouch.
Sarah, Sarah, Sarah. Never, never pick a fight with a Latina.
Especially this Latina.
