Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez encourages people to 'shake the table' in pursuit of justice

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke at the Women’s March in New York City on Saturday, as well as the Women’s Unity Rally. She didn’t hold back when it came to inclusive feminism or the progressive platform she feels is necessary for the nation. As a freshman Congress member, she’s already battled criticism from the right for just about anything, but what are her actual beliefs?
Here’s what she laid out at two marches this weekend:
"Last year we brought the power to the polls, and this year we need to make sure we translate that power into policy," she stated to the crowd of protestors. "That means we will not let anyone take our rights away. In fact, we will expand them."
“Are you all ready to make a ruckus? Are you all ready to fight for our rights?” she posed to the crowd by Central Park. “Everyone deserves justice, and everyone deserves equal protection and prosperity in our country.”
“Justice is not a concept we read about in a book,” She continued. “Justice is about the water we drink. Justice is about the air we breathe. Justice is about how easy it is to vote. Justice is about how much ladies get paid.”
At the city’ s other rally, the Women’ s Unity Rally, held in Foley Square, she continued with a message in the same vein. She stated that she supports passing an equal rights amendment which would protect people from discrimination based on gender identity, parental leave for all parents, and equal pay for equal work.
"This means this is the start of our advocacy because we just captured the House," she stated. "Now we have to show what we're going to do with it."
An excerpt of her second speech is particularly inspiring:
"It is so incredibly important to uplift all of our voices. And to make sure the least among us advocated the most. That means we will not be quiet when it comes to the rights of black women. That means we will not be quiet when it comes to the rights of trans women. That means we will not be quiet when it comes to the rights of poor women. And middle-class women. And working-class women. And all women in the United States and in the world.”
Ocasio-Cortez first garnered attention when she won New York City’s 14th district’s primary election, defeating Rep. Joe Crowley, the 10-term incumbent. She then became a household name as the youngest woman who has ever been elected to Congress. She’s carrying that same change-making energy into the public sphere.
“Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet,” she told the crowd. “In fact, often times, the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table.”
