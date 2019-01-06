Rashida Tlaib Is a Breath of Fresh Air

Filmmaker Michael Moore. (photo: Sacha Lecca)
e, the people of the United States, were forced to wait 230 years -- until yesterday -- before we finally got a Muslim woman in Congress (and we got two) who could finally say the plain truth that no one had dared yet uttered:
"We're gonna impeach the motherfucker!"
Oh, what a breath of fresh air when Rashida Tlaib, the oldest of 14 children and the newly elected member of Congress from Detroit, took to the stage at the MoveOn party in DC last night and spoke the unspeakable. Watch this: https://youtu.be/5FbsTVQWCJw
Rep. Tlaib said out loud what tens of millions of us were already thinking -- "We're gonna impeach the motherfucker!" Yes I realize that to some moderate wimpy Dems that's a dirty word which should not be spoken. But, after two years of Trump, if we can't say a forbidden, nasty word like "impeachment," then we are never going to be able to remove this autocratic, malignant narcissist who has no intention of leaving.
And I know some of you are sticklers for proper language, and that saying slang like “gonna” instead of “going to” is just plain wrong.
Ok, yes, some of you also don't like the word "motherfucker." Fine. So don't say it. I don't like the word "keenwa" so I never say it (or eat it). I can't even spell it.
Now, there some amongst you, the Super Adults and Pundits, who believe Dems in Congress shouldn't tip their hand about impeachment before the Mueller investigation is completed. As if the Republicans and the media and Trump don't know EXACTLY what is going to happen in 2019! Ha! Quit kidding yourselves -- they know perfectly well what we are up to. We are removing Trump! A landslide majority of citizens in November went to the polls to do one thing: Elect the jury for the Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump. And that’s what we did. Whether the rational-thinking, self-contained people with a stick up their ass like it or not, we are going to impeach Trump (a.k.a., "The Motherfucker").
This isn't a random, unfounded threat. It is based on real facts (a.k.a. "High crimes and misdemeanors"). We don't need the special prosecutor to explain to us what we've witnessed with our own two eyes:
THE PARTIAL LIST OF IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES COMMITTED BY DONALD J. TRUMP:
- The Obstruction of Justice
- Violating the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution
- Conspiring with Others to Commit Crimes Against the United States, and Attempting to Conceal Those Violations
- Advocating Violence and Undermining Equal Protection Under the Law
- Abusing the Pardon Power
- Engaging in Conduct that Grossly Endangers the Peace and Security of the United States
- Directing Law Enforcement to Investigate and Prosecute Political Adversaries for Improper and Unjustifiable Purposes
- Undermining the Freedom of the Press
- Cruelly and Unconstitutionally Imprisoning Children and their Families
- Doing the Bidding of the Leader of a Hostile Foreign Power.
- Eliminating Environmental Regulations that Severely Threaten the Health of the Public.
- Losing the Needed Support of Trusted Allies.
- Starting a Trade War that Has Harmed Americans.
- Given Away Federal Lands at the Behest of Oil and Gas Companies.
- Consistently
Acts on a Daily Basis in Reckless Ways that Indicate He Is Mentally
Unstable and not Fit to Carry Out the Duties of President of the United
States.
Thank you, Rashida, for saying what we're ALL feeling, thinking, saying, demanding and desperately yearning for. Whether or not the Senate convicts him (and, frankly, why they would stand up for a traitor is beyond me -- well, actually it's not beyond me, they love money and hate immigrants more than they hate Trump's treasonous acts) -- it doesn't matter now. The House has a responsibility to say these actions by a President are wrong, they're despicable and we must send a message to future generations by going on the record that we did not approve of this behavior.
Be sure to call the Congressional switchboard TODAY -- 202-225-3121 -- ask for the office of your representative in the House (they'll ask for your zip code) and tell the assistant who answers the phone that you want Congress to "Impeach the... (fill in the blank -- and don't be afraid to be creative -- or to talk like a Muslim woman from Detroit)."
Now is our moment. Thank you, #YesRashida. #ImpeachTheMoFo
-- Michael Moore
