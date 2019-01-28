In pursuit of happiness...

Arizona State professors share how our relationships with each other, the world around us and ourselves can make us happyDepending on who you ask, happiness can be a lot of things.
The Dalai Lama might tell you that happiness is the practice of compassion.
A song by soul legend Al Green tells us it’s “when you really feel good about somebody.”
If you ask an average Joe, they could tell you it’s tied to their life circumstances.
But scientifically speaking — it's a mix.
“Research suggests that about 40 percent of our well-being and happiness is within our control, something we can adapt through our actions and the way we behave,” said Sarah Tracy, Herberger Professor of organizational communication and qualitative methodology at Arizona State University’s Hugh Downs School of Human Communication.
“About 50 percent is genetic. And then only 10 percent of it is due to circumstances: things like how much money we have or how good-looking we are. We think it’s our circumstances that make us happy, but it‘s really only a small amount.”
The mere fact that the subject of happiness — what it is, how to get it, who deserves it — holds such a commanding presence in the human psyche suggests just how important it is to life itself.
In any case, the pursuit of it is considered a God-given right. So in the spirit of the new year and new beginnings, ASU Now asked a handful of professors from various disciplines how we might best go about that. It turns out that happiness has a lot to do with relationships — with each other, with the world around us and with ourselves.
No comments:
Post a Comment