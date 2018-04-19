The words Hannity likely never uttered about Michael Cohen: 'In the interest of full disclosure ...'

Fox News personality Sean Hannity, who was just revealed as attorney Michael Cohen’s third client, has been on a tear lately—the Russia probe into Trump and the raid of Cohen’s office, hotel room and residence have been a total miscarriage of justice! Here’s Hannity’s sensational take on Fox News the day of the FBI raid, April 9:
But Fox News isn’t just any “news” outlet and Sean Hannity isn’t just any journalist—in fact, he’s no journalist at all and he’s working for an outlet that has effectively become a state-sponsored propaganda bullhorn for the Trump administration. In case Fox/Hannity aren’t your go-to news sources, here’s a sampling of some of Hannity’s post-raid coverage, gleaned from a Nexis search.
And from Hannity’s radio program, the Sean Hannity Show:
“President Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen just had his office, his home and his hotel that he was staying in raided by the FBI today in an early morning raid. Now, what that means is Mueller’s witch-hunt investigation is now a runaway train that is clearly careening off the tracks.”If you had been hearing that on a news outlet with even a scintilla of integrity, Hannity would have had to disclose his ties to Michael Cohen with something like, “In the interest of full disclosure, Michael Cohen has provided representation to me...” or something like that. It’s standard journalistic practice to give at least some kind of indication to your audience that your coverage might be skewed by your relationship to the subject of the report.
It is clear as I have been warning, Mueller is out to get the president and it appears at any cost. [...]
This is now officially an all hands on deck effort to totally malign and, if possible, impeach the president of the United States. Now, Mueller and Rosenstein have declared what is a legal war on the president. [...]
Now, Mueller and Rosenstein, they are truly fulfilling the mainstream media's fantasy here, at least attempting to. Now, in fact, despite all of today's major breaking news, the fake news was totally obsessed with all Michael Cohen.Right, the “fake news” was obsessing over the Cohen raid when it was really no biggie that Trump’s longtime lawyer was clearly the subject of a criminal investigation.
HANNITY: The one thing I think that I agree with Sara whole heartedly on with, Joe, is the idea of mission creep but more importantly this opens up an area where it seems that there’s no limit at all into the fishing expedition that Mueller is now engaged in and if he has access to everything that his personal attorney has, I can only imagine where that’s going to lead. (emphasis added)Actually, Hannity could probably imagine where the seized materials might lead and, if Hannity’s viewers knew that Cohen had acted as his attorney, they might have been able to imagine too.
Instead, Hannity’s audience was left in the dark. And one has to assume that, if they were watching Hannity in the first place, they like it that way.
