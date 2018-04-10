NRA Board Member Ted Nugent urges InfoWar listeners to shoot Liberals, Democrats, RINOs, Press

TED NUGENT (NRA BOARD MEMBER): Don’t ask why. Just know that evil, dishonesty, and scam artists have always been around and that right now they’re liberal, they’re Democrat, they’re RINOs, they’re Hollywood, they’re fake news, they’re media, they’re academia, and they’re half of our government, at least. So come to that realization. There are rabid coyotes running around. You don’t wait till you see one to go get your gun. Keep your gun handy, and every time you see one, you shoot one.Some other RWNJs (right wing nut jobs) on the NRA Board include Oliver North, and Allen West.'
Over 70% of American households do not keep a gun in their home. 50% of all guns In The USA are owned by 3% of the population (roughly 10 million people).
No comments:
Post a Comment