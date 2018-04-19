James Comey Can't Handle 'Lyin' Comey' Site, Is Leaving The Republican Party

James Comey expected to be excoriated by Fox News and the entire right wing media machine, but the launch of a site called “Lyin’ Comey” by the Republican National Committee is apparently a bridge too far. Comey’s taking out his voter registration card and burning it, in rejection of the entire Republican party, saying that it is, “the party of Trump.” RawStory:
“I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values,” Comey explained. “It doesn’t reflect values at all.
It’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego. And it’s, I think, consoling itself that we’re going to achieve important policy goals — a tax cut or something.”
“The Republican party has left me, and many others,” Comey said, explaining his abandonment. “I just think they’ve lost their way and I can’t be associated with it.”
“These people don’t represent anything I believe in,” he said of the GOP.Good. One more voter for the Democrats.
