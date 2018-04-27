YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Paul Ryan fires House chaplain, reportedly for being way too Christian



"Devout" Catholic Speaker Paul Ryan has apparently fired House Chaplain Patrick Conroy, whose resignation explicitly says Ryan forced him out.
"As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation as the 60th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives." the April 15 letter to Ryan, obtained by The Hill, states. […] The thinking among Democrats is that Ryan pushed Conroy out "because Republicans thought he was aligned with Democrats," according to a senior Democratic aide familiar with the discussion.
Conroy has served as chaplain since 2011, where he has been what he's supposed to be. A Christian. Like in the prayer he gave back in November on the first day of the mark-up of the tax scam bill and gently nudged members to think about the meek.
"May all Members be mindful that the institutions and structures of our great Nation guarantee the opportunities that have allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to struggle," Conroy said at the time. "May their efforts these days guarantee that there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but benefits balanced and shared by all Americans."
So apparently Conroy was too aligned with Democrats. Maybe because Jesus would be aligned with the Democrats. That's how much of a sociopath Paul Ryan is.
Labels:

