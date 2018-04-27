Paul Ryan fires House chaplain, reportedly for being way too Christian
"Devout" Catholic Speaker Paul Ryan has apparently fired House Chaplain Patrick Conroy, whose resignation explicitly says Ryan forced him out.
"As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation as the
60th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives." the April
15 letter to Ryan, obtained by The Hill, states. […]
The thinking among Democrats is that Ryan pushed Conroy out "because
Republicans thought he was aligned with Democrats," according to a
senior Democratic aide familiar with the discussion.
Conroy has served as chaplain since 2011, where he has been what he's
supposed to be. A Christian. Like in the prayer he gave back in
November on the first day of the mark-up of the tax scam bill and gently
nudged members to think about the meek.
"May all Members be mindful that the institutions and
structures of our great Nation guarantee the opportunities that have
allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to
struggle," Conroy said at the time. "May their efforts these days
guarantee that there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but
benefits balanced and shared by all Americans."
So apparently Conroy was too aligned with Democrats. Maybe because
Jesus would be aligned with the Democrats. That's how much of a
sociopath Paul Ryan is.
