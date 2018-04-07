Cartoon: Parkland potshots
Over the past couple weeks, the right
has been grasping at ever more ridiculous krazy straws in its efforts to
smear the Parkland school shooting survivors calling for modest gun
control reform. Rick Santorum laughably suggested that the students stop
looking to others to solve their problem and do something useful like
take CPR classes. Laura Ingraham gratuitously mocked student David Hogg
for “whining” about not getting into the colleges he applied to. Frank
Stallone tweeted that Hogg was, among other things, a “rich little
bitch” deserving a “sucker punch” and a “bitch slap.” He also called him
“Hogg (breath)” (yes, he went there). Ted Nugent called them
“mushy-brained children” who have no soul, which is actually a
mild-mannered statement as far as Nuge-speak goes. A recent
widely-shared RedState article begged the students’ parents to step in
and put a stop to their “bloated sense of entitlement.” The list goes
on, but all these bile spewers have accomplished is demonstrating how
ludicrous and extreme the right has become.
