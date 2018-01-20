Trump's lawyer created Delaware company to pay off Stormy Daniels, WSJ reports

Apparently, Trump’s lawyer took advantage of Delaware’s business laws to make a “hush money” transaction totalling $130,000 meant to keep her from disclosing the experience, the Wall Street Journal reports:
President Donald Trump’s lawyer used a private Delaware company to pay a former adult-film star $130,000 in return for her agreeing to not publicly discuss an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump, according to corporate records and people familiar with the matter.
The lawyer, Michael Cohen, established Essential Consultants LLC, on Oct. 17, 2016, just before the 2016 presidential election, corporate documents show. Mr. Cohen, who is based in New York, then used a bank account linked to the entity to send the payment to the client-trust account of a lawyer representing the woman, Stephanie Clifford, one of the people said.Why would an attorney representing Trump, a resident of New York, decide to make an entity in the state of Delaware? It likely has to do with the local laws that govern companies created in the state.
Mr. Cohen’s decision to establish the company in Delaware offered him privacy and simplicity, hallmarks of a state that has attracted more than one million business entities. Unlike some states, Delaware doesn’t require companies to publicly disclose the names of their managers. In October 2016, the month Mr. Cohen created the entity used in the deal with Ms. Clifford, Delaware officials recorded 10,574 new limited liability companies.I have a feeling that there is even more to this whole situation. I don’t care about Donald Trump’s (consensual) sex life. It’s the shady dealings that Trump and his people are willing to do to cover the president’s golf-loving behind.
What else will we learn about the orange occupying the Oval Office?
No comments:
Post a Comment