Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Founding Father Alexander Hamilton sums up the truth about Donald Trump—225 years ago


Alexander Hamilton; portrait by John Trumbull, 1806
There’s a quote that continues to circulate social media. Although it’s 225 years old, it could have been written today, as the words eerily and almost perfectly describe and engulf the perils of Donald Trump. Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of America and a co-author of the U.S. Constitution, wrote the statement excerpted here from Enclosure [Objections and Answers Respecting the Administration], [18 August 1792]. 

“The truth unquestionably is, that the only path to a subversion of the republican system of the Country is, by flattering the prejudices of the people, and exciting their jealousies and apprehensions, to throw affairs into confusion, and bring on civil commotion. Tired at length of anarchy, or want of government, they may take shelter in the arms of monarchy for repose and security.

"Those then, who resist a confirmation of public order, are the true Artificers of monarchy—not that this is the intention of the generality of them. Yet it would not be difficult to lay the finger upon some of their party who may justly be suspected. When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits—despotic in his ordinary demeanour—known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty—when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity—to join in the cry of danger to liberty—to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion—to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day—It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’”
