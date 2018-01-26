Mike Pence laughably defends Trump against credible reports of an affair with a porn star

Mike Pence is an avowed evangelical and Christian crusader who just can’t seem to stop outright lying and covering up for Donald Trump, probably the least Christian person to occupy the White House in modern history. In the latest instance, Pence, who presumably has not spoken to any of the women in question, is speaking out to defend his boss. From Politico:
Vice President Mike Pence says reports that an adult film star had an alleged affair with President Donald Trump are "baseless allegations."
Pence spoke to The Associated Press during a visit to Jerusalem on Monday. He said he was "not going to comment on the latest baseless allegations against the president."
Baseless? Not one, not two, but three different female porn stars have come forward over the years to detail Donald Trump's lecherous behavior at a 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. One recalled Trump offering her $10,000 to come to his room and have sex. One said she had to turn off her cell phone to avoid the calls from her porn star colleague and Donald Trump, begging her to come to the room and “party.” Donald Trump does not drink alcohol so one can assume what type of party he was after that night. The other porn “actress” is Stephanie Cliffords, aka “Stormy Daniels,” who in 2011 gave a detailed account of her four-month-long extramarital affair with a married Donald Trump. This is what was allegedly happening while Melania Trump, his newlywed wife, was at home with their infant son, Barron.
At one point, Stormy told In Touch, she excused herself to go to the bathroom. “When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.” After having sex, Stormy said, “We hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice.’”
In Touch Weekly says Stephanie Clifford took a polygraph during the interview—and passed. Think Donald Trump would pass a polygraph? And if the allegations are so “baseless,” why would Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s personal attorney, create a secret company in the final weeks of the campaign just to pay off Clifford:
Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, was reportedly paid $130,000 by Essential Consultants LLC, a Delaware business created by attorney Michael Cohen less than a month before the 2016 presidential election, the Journal said. The company issued a draft settlement pact to Clifford, referring to her by the pseudonym "Peggy Peterson," according to Slate, which published photos of the document.
And after initially telling her story, Jessica Drake suddenly can't talk about Trump, which would seem to indicate she too came to some sort of settlement agreement with Trump and/or his attorney. In fact, in the much-discussed Fire and Fury book, author Michael Wolff says Sloppy Steve Bannon explained the Clifford settlement is the top of the iceberg:
'Look, Kasowitz has known [Trump] for twenty-five years,' Bannon allegedly said.
Marc Kasowitz is a now a former Trump attorney.'Kasowitz has gotten him out of all kinds of jams. Kasowitz on the campaign - what did we have, a hundred women? Kasowitz took care of all of them.'
Just for fun, here’s a glimpse of the man Pence is defending. The man who paid a $25 million fraud settlement after scamming people out of their life savings. The man who is on audio tape bragging about sexually assaulting women. The man accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women. The man who couldn’t turn the other cheek if his life depended on it, even over the pettiest of slights. After telling a campaign crowd the Bible is his favorite book, the very next day Trump was unable to name one single verse in the Bible. Not. One.
