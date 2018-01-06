Republicans kick off 2018 with a frighteningly fascist bent for protecting Donald Trump

Against the backdrop of a book confirming that Donald Trump is wildly unfit to hold office (not to mention the nuclear codes), Republican lawmakers dug in their heels this week and doubled down on keeping Trump right where he is—in the Oval Office.
In perhaps one of the most coordinated episodes of their entire tenure of single-party rule, House Republicans began a campaign to end their own Russia probe and oust Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Senate Republicans recommended the indictment of a key Trump-Russia whistleblower, the Justice Department decided to reinvestigate Hillary Clinton's email use, and the FBI is taking aim at the Clinton Foundation—again.
It boggles the mind, but rather than sitting on their hands while special counsel Robert Mueller works his way through his investigation into Team Trump's Russia ties, and then perhaps using that outcome as cause to replace Trump with a more sane Oval Office occupant—Republicans are inextricably strapping themselves to this ticking human time bomb. Check out just a few of these headlines from the first full week of 2018:
If that isn’t a step toward naked fascism, I don’t know what is.
In perhaps one of the most coordinated episodes of their entire tenure of single-party rule, House Republicans began a campaign to end their own Russia probe and oust Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Senate Republicans recommended the indictment of a key Trump-Russia whistleblower, the Justice Department decided to reinvestigate Hillary Clinton's email use, and the FBI is taking aim at the Clinton Foundation—again.
It boggles the mind, but rather than sitting on their hands while special counsel Robert Mueller works his way through his investigation into Team Trump's Russia ties, and then perhaps using that outcome as cause to replace Trump with a more sane Oval Office occupant—Republicans are inextricably strapping themselves to this ticking human time bomb. Check out just a few of these headlines from the first full week of 2018:
- Senate Republicans make their very first criminal referral to the Justice Department—against Christopher Steele, the Trump-Russia whistleblower
- House Republicans barrel headlong toward concluding their Russia inquiry, which will surely attempt to exonerate Trump
- Paul Ryan bolsters Devin Nunes' bid to get dirt on the FBI and discredit the Mueller investigation
- House Republicans pen op-ed making the case for firing Attorney General Sessions in favor of an AG who isn't recused from the Russia probe
- The Justice Department takes Trump's advice and reinvigorates its investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails
- The FBI takes Trump's advice and reinvigorates its investigation of the Clinton Foundation
If that isn’t a step toward naked fascism, I don’t know what is.
No comments:
Post a Comment