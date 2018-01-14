Infamous Neo-Nazi Website Praises Trump's Racist Remarks

13 January 18
The Nazis think Trump is 'more or less on the same page as us'.
he Daily Stormer, one of the world’s largest neo-Nazi websites, praised Donald Trump for referring to Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries as “shitholes,” saying it showed that the President aligned with them on race and immigration.
“[Trump’s comments are] encouraging and refreshing,” wrote Andrew Anglin, the neo-Nazi editor of the Daily Stormer. “It indicates Trump is more or less on the same page as us with regards to race and immigration…[It] is a huge leap from where the rest of the entirety of the political system in this country is at.”
“I think it is clear that Trump’s ideal America the one he grew up with in the 1950s,” Anglin added. “And the closer we get to that, the closer we are to our own goals of a white race-state.”
White supremacists have been lining up to praise Trump’s “shithole” remarks ever since they were first reported by the Washington Post on Thursday afternoon. Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke tweeted that Trump restored love with his supporters by saying “blunt but truthful things.“
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer said that Haiti was a “potentially beautiful and productive country” but one “filled with shithole people.” Chris Cantwell, the crying Nazi who has been charged with assaulting counter-protestors at August’s Unite the Right rally, also praised Trump on the far-right friendly social network Gab.
Trump has been praised before by the Daily Stormer, and was given their official endorsement for presidency during the 2016 election. Anglin said that white men should “vote for the first time in our lives for the one man who actually represents our interests”. After Trump’s electoral victory in November, Anglin urged his followers to troll liberals and Hillary Clinton supporters to get them to commit suicide.
After the Unite the Right rally in August the Daily Stormer had its domain registration cancelled by web hosting service GoDaddy, as part of a broader campaign by tech companies to crack down on online hate. Since then the site has bounced around the world, disappearing and re-appearing on domain names from Iceland, Catalunya and, ironically enough, the Caribbean island of Anguilla.
Meanwhile Andrew Anglin has himself been in hiding to avoid being served papers over the several lawsuits against him. He claims to be in Nigeria but is believed by lawyers to be hunkered down somewhere in Ohio.
