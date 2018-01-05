Grant will support the largest interventional

canine clinical trial ever conducted

The Open Philanthropy Project awarded a multi-year grant of

$6,421,402 to Stephen Albert Johnston at Arizona State

University to support the largest interventional canine clinical

trial ever conducted. The trial will assess the effectiveness of

a unique vaccine in preventing any type of cancer in dogs.

The trial will enroll at least 800 owners’ pets to test the efficacy

of a novel vaccine to prevent cancer.

“Our goal has always been, that if this is possible, we should

at least try it,” said Johnston, who directs the Biodesign

Center for Innovations in Medicine and is a professor in the

School of Life Sciences. “Open Philanthropy was the only

organization that responded to support our high-risk project,

the biggest cancer intervention trial in dogs ever. I really

admire them for that.”

Searching for a vaccine

It is widely thought that all cancers are unique and therefore

a general, preventative vaccine would not be possible. However,

Johnston’s team has discovered a potentially high-impact way

of identifying tumor antigens that are common among cancers;

these make up the key components of their vaccine.

The new vaccine, called a multi-valent frameshift peptide (FSP)

vaccine, was developed by Johnston and his team over the last

ten years. The vaccine already has been tested for efficacy in

mice and is shown to be safe in dogs.

Johnston and his team eventually want to take the next leap

and test the vaccine in humans. However, they feel that first

testing the vaccine in dogs has many advantages.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in pet dogs and their

cancers are very similar to their human counterparts. Some

breeds have a very high cancer rate, as much as 40 percent.

The canine immune system responds to tumors and vaccines

similarly to that of humans, but the course of tumor development

in dogs is much shorter.

Johnston thinks they can evaluate the effectiveness of the

vaccine in five years or less, versus the 15 to 20 years it would

take in a human trial. The vaccine they are testing in dogs will

have a comparable composition to the one they would test in

people.

“We have been working over 10 years to develop a vaccine

that could potentially prevent any cancer,” said Luhui Shen,

senior science director of the vaccine project.

“Our next goal is to test the vaccine in owner-enrolled, healthy

dogs. We are fairly confident that if the vaccine works in dogs,

it could work in people.”

How the trial will work

The trial will be conducted under the direction of Douglas Thamm,

director of clinical research at the Flint Animal Cancer Center at

Colorado State University. Healthy, middle-aged pet dogs will be

enrolled, continuing to live their normal lives at home and receiving

biannual exams with a complete clinical pathology workup.

Dogs will be randomly chosen to receive either the vaccine or a

mock version. Dogs receiving the mock vaccine are expected to

develop cancer at normal rates. The experiment will determine

whether the test vaccine can prevent cancers.

Any owner whose dog develops cancer during the trial, on either

the test or control arm, will be given a credit toward medical

expenses.

If successful, this trial would provide strong support for the

concept of employing FSP vaccines to prevent cancer in its

earliest stages, possibly leading to a canine cancer vaccine, \

and could eventually justify human clinical trials for both

treatment and prevention.

“We consider this a high-risk project with an unusual opportunity

for high impact as it could possibly reduce the incidence of cancer

and cancer metastasis,” the Open Philanthropy Project grant

announcement said. “We believe cancer preventative vaccines

have a higher expected value than curative cancer therapies,

since an effective vaccine would likely be a less expensive way

to provide decades of healthy life compared to current cancer

therapies, which often only extend life for a few months or years.

We also believe cancer vaccines would be tractable in developing

countries, which have a high cancer burden. FSP vaccines are

particularly attractive compared to other proposed cancer

vaccines because they may work against many cancer cell types.”

A daring gift

Cancer is increasingly placing a toll on developing countries,

according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published

in 2010. The latest WHO statistics cite that cancer causes around

7.9 million deaths worldwide each year. Of these deaths, around

70 percent, or 5.5 million deaths, are now occurring in the

developing world.

A disease once associated with affluence now places its heaviest

burden on the poor and disadvantaged who can not afford the

advanced treatments available in developed countries, some of

which cost $200,000 or more.

“If the vaccine works it should be inexpensive enough that

everyone in the world could get it,” according to Johnston.

Johnston foresees this commitment on the Open Philanthropy

Project’s part to be an inspiration to other philanthropic efforts

to be more daring and risk-taking.

“It wasn’t easy to identify an organization interested in funding

such a trial,” Johnston said. “Open Philanthropy came to us,

rigorously reviewed our proposal and offered to fund the trial.

We are extremely grateful that they would support this high-risk

effort. This vaccine may not work, but if it does it will be thanks

to the commitment of Open Philanthropy to funding potentially

transformative efforts.”

Johnston is the director of the Biodesign Center for Innovations in

Medicine and CEO of Calviri, Inc, a cancer vaccine company. He is

known for his success as an innovator, inventor and disruptor of

conventional science.

Johnston and his interdisciplinary team have developed a system

for continuous, comprehensive, inexpensive health monitoring

known as immunosignature diagnostics. More recently, his team

successfully answered a call from the U.S. Department of Defense

via the Defense Advanced Research Program Agency, or DARPA, to

develop a technique for producing 1,000 doses of an antimicrobial

in a week — a discovery that will potentially safeguard populations