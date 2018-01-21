Iraq vet Duckworth to 'Cadet Bone Spurs' Trump: 'I won't be lectured by a 5-deferment draft-dodger'

This is Donald Trump engaged in another round of disinformation:On Friday, Duckworth, having just returned from a visit to South Korea and the demilitarized zone between South Korea and North Korea, gave the keynote speech at Georgetown University in which she addressed the risk of war and the necessity for Congress to reclaim its constitutional obligations under the War Powers Act. An excerpt:
And this is Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pounding him for claiming that it is not he and the Republicans but rather the Democrats who are hurting the military with the #TrumpShutdown:
“Does he even know that there are service-members who are in harm’s way right now watching him, looking for the Commander-in-Chief to show leadership rather than to try to deflect blame? Or that his own Pentagon says that the short-term funding plan that he seems intent on pushing is actually harmful to not just the military but to our national security. I spent my entire adult life looking out for the well-being, the training, the equipping of the troops for whom I was responsible.
Sadly, this is something the current occupant of the Oval Office does not seem to care to do.
Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen!
Reminder: Trump once said avoiding social diseases was his “personal Vietnam.” https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/trump-military-sacrifice_us_57a242bee4b0e1aac9147bbd?1g74wkrcem4tv5cdi …
!!@SenDuckworth: "I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft-dodger. And I have a message for cadet bone spurs: If you cared about our military, you'd stop baiting Kim Jong-Un into a war that could put 85,000 American troops .. in danger." pic.twitter.com/BBXVna819m
“And I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft-dodger. And I have a message for Cadet Bone Spurs: If you cared about our military, you’d stop baiting Kim Jong-Un into a war that could put 85,000 American troops and millions of innocent civilians in danger.”
“Much of what will unfold in the region during the coming months is still uncertain, but one thing was made clear: Kim Jong-un poses a serious and deadly threat to millions of people in the Korean peninsula and in the United States, and the prospect of war is far more dangerous—and far more likely—than many Americans realize.” [...]
“There are still diplomatic off-ramps to this crisis. As long as those off-ramps exist—and they do—it’s vital that the United States and her allies give diplomatic efforts every chance to succeed. However, the President seems set on taking a different route. With every threat, every reckless or contradictory tweet from the Commander-in-Chief of our military, we get a little bit further from a diplomatic solution and a little bit closer to war. The cavalier attitude with which the President tweets policy decisions and taunts foreign leaders – besides being beneath the dignity of his office – delegitimizes serious diplomatic efforts, and it undermines the efforts of our military while sowing confusion amongst our allies in an international system that is crying out for stability. Trump’s penchant for menacing tweets and careless threats isn’t just foolish; it’s irresponsible and extremely dangerous.” [...]
“We need to restore accountability and transparency to how we entangle ourselves in these conflicts, as well as to countless other matters of war and peace. Congress must uphold its constitutional responsibilities, as it seems that some of our leaders may have forgotten about one very important part of the United States Constitution.”
