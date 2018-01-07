Roy Moore's 'Jew Lawyer' Voted For Doug Jones, Attended Jones' Swearing In Wednesday

It turns out that Roy Moore is not so buddy buddy with the Jewish attorney that Kayla Moore gushed about them having on the payroll as Mrs. Moore would have had you think. The Week:
Mr. Jaffe attended Doug Jones’ swearing in ceremony in the Senate chambers last Wednesday.
But the Birmingham-based attorney in question told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday that he was actually one of the reasons Moore was ultimately defeated by Democrat Doug Jones. "There could not be a more passionate supporter of Doug than me!" said Richard Jaffe, who was hired by the Moores in 2016 to defend their son against drug charges.
Moore's comments first raised concern when he claimed Jewish billionaire George Soros is "going to the same place that people who don't recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going." Moore's wife, Kayla, later insisted that claims that Moore's remark was anti-Semitic were "fake news."Kayla Moore apparently has the same definition of fake news as Donald Trump, meaning any story that you don’t like.
I agree, Soros is going to He££, as are most Liberals gnawing at the fabric of America.
Yep, all us blasphemous liberals who dare to disagree with you right wingers are doomed to eternal hellfire and damnation. And it's true that we are gnawing at the fabric of America - a fabric comprised of racists and bigots and fascist morons.
