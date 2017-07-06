Republicans Caught Between a Repulsive Rock and an Abhorrent Hard Place: Thursday's Good News

At parades and protests, GOP lawmakers get earful about health care
For the 15th year, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) spent July 4 marching in a parade. She walked and waved, next to marching bands and Shriner-driven lobster boats. Her constituents cheered — and then asked whether she would vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act.
“There was only one issue. That’s unusual. It’s usually a wide range of issues,” Collins said in an interview after the parade. “I heard, over and over again, encouragement for my stand against the current version of the Senate and House health-care bills. People were thanking me, over and over again. ‘Thank you, Susan!’ ‘Stay strong, Susan!’ ”
THIS IS IMPORTANT: Few Republicans have responded like Collins, who let voters know where to find her. Last month, when Congress broke for the long holiday, just four of the Senate’s 52 Republicans — Collins, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — announced appearances at Fourth of July parades. Just three — Cruz, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — said they would hold public town hall meetings. All have criticized the bill; three “no” votes would sink it.
Think about that — they are LITERALLY hiding from us. The GOP are so sunk. They are in such a bad place with this healthcare bill that they are LITERALLY hiding from the people who will vote them out as soon as we can.
Does that sounds like winning? NO! That is nuts! Politicians LOVE audiences. I suspect our own Chuck Schumer might travel with a podium in the back of his car “just in case.”
So why are politicians who love nothing more than marching in parades, kissing babies, and giving candy to kids, literally HIDING from us?
It turns out the rich men who fund them are insisting on them repealing the ACA or they won’t send them any more money. That means they have to decide between passing a bill which Americans hate at record numbers and is sure to destroy their party politically OR not passing the bill and not getting any more of their $$ which will destroy them politically. I actually feel bad for them………. just kidding! Until they put country before party they get none of my juicy liberal tears… ;-)
So who marched instead?
Well, in at least one case, protesters march in July 4th parade after GOP rep skips
Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.) was initially scheduled to walk in the July 4th parade in Edina, Minn. But he pulled out two days before according to local CBS affiliate WCCO.
“There was only one issue. That’s unusual. It’s usually a wide range of issues,” Collins said in an interview after the parade. “I heard, over and over again, encouragement for my stand against the current version of the Senate and House health-care bills. People were thanking me, over and over again. ‘Thank you, Susan!’ ‘Stay strong, Susan!’ ”
THIS IS IMPORTANT: Few Republicans have responded like Collins, who let voters know where to find her. Last month, when Congress broke for the long holiday, just four of the Senate’s 52 Republicans — Collins, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — announced appearances at Fourth of July parades. Just three — Cruz, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — said they would hold public town hall meetings. All have criticized the bill; three “no” votes would sink it.
Think about that — they are LITERALLY hiding from us. The GOP are so sunk. They are in such a bad place with this healthcare bill that they are LITERALLY hiding from the people who will vote them out as soon as we can.
Does that sounds like winning? NO! That is nuts! Politicians LOVE audiences. I suspect our own Chuck Schumer might travel with a podium in the back of his car “just in case.”
So why are politicians who love nothing more than marching in parades, kissing babies, and giving candy to kids, literally HIDING from us?
It turns out the rich men who fund them are insisting on them repealing the ACA or they won’t send them any more money. That means they have to decide between passing a bill which Americans hate at record numbers and is sure to destroy their party politically OR not passing the bill and not getting any more of their $$ which will destroy them politically. I actually feel bad for them………. just kidding! Until they put country before party they get none of my juicy liberal tears… ;-)
So who marched instead?
Well, in at least one case, protesters march in July 4th parade after GOP rep skips
Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.) was initially scheduled to walk in the July 4th parade in Edina, Minn. But he pulled out two days before according to local CBS affiliate WCCO.
But protesters, upset that their congressman wasn’t appearing, took his place in the parade.
“Our congressman didn’t show, so we are here instead,” Clara Severson, who said she lives in Paulsen’s district. “He never has town halls, he didn’t show up to this, so we decided to take his place.”
The Resistance is strong!
No comments:
Post a Comment