George Takei Calls Trump Exactly What He Is

George Takei ✔ @GeorgeTakei
"History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest," Takei, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted shortly after Trump's decision came down.
As David Remnick writing for the New Yorker, explains, Trump's motivation for this ban-- to divert attention from his scandals--aptly demonstrates what a low-life he really is:
Let’s begin with the retrograde cruelty. There are thousands of transgender people already serving among the 1.3 million active-duty members of the military. These are people who have volunteered their service and have potentially put their lives on the line, and yet their President, who managed to come up with a flimsy doctor’s note back in the day, denies them their dignity, their equality. He will not “accept or allow” them in the military. Imagine the scale of this insult.
However, today’s outrage—they seem to come at least once daily—is not merely one that reflects on Trump’s low character. It also reveals yet another layer of his political cynicism, and his willingness to use any tactical means available to try to emerge whole from his current predicament.
The President is in the midst of a colossal scandal, and the country, to an increasing measure, knows it. It’s not merely a matter of poor popularity polls. A sizable portion of the country wants to be rid of him and suspects he is unworthy of his office.
