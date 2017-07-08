As Trump caves to Putin, former Director of National Intelligence issues dire 2018 warning

In the biggest news of the day, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin huddled with one adviser each and one interpreter each. In Trump’s case, he brought along Secretary of Big Oil Deals Rex Tillerson. Putin’s wingman was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Trump reportedly insisted on a small group to cut down on leaks coming from the meeting. That hasn’t stopped Lavrov from telling all, including this jaw-dropping tidbit:Jen Hayden ·
Putin tells Donald Trump Russia wasn’t involved in the criminal hacking of U.S. voter databases and Trump’s response is to simply accept that and bro hug it out? We are talking about the safety and security of the elections in the United States of America being disrupted by our biggest political foe and Trump says, no biggie and then goes on to tell Putin he believes the media is hyping the story? Outrageous. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Meanwhile, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was a guest on CNN Thursday and he is sounding the alarm, saying plainly the 2016 hacking was “prepping the battlefield” for 2018.
Meanwhile, we’ve learned that not only did Donald Trump not rebuke Putin and Russia for their hacking of U.S. voter databases, the DNC and at least a dozen U.S. power plants, including a nuclear facility in Kansas, Trump promised to set it up a mutual cybersecurity group.
Together. As in, sharing cybersecurity information with the Russians. This cannot happen. It is complete incompetence, dereliction of duty. As Jasmin Mujanovic, an expert in southeast European and international affairs, notes, this is game over for the U.S. if Trump opens the door for a joint cybersecurity group:
