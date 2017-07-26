YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

McCain stood at the podium and said he would vote 'no' on the bill as it stands—guess how he voted



WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Sen. John McCain (L) (R-AZ) speaks with members of the Republican leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) about the Defense Authorization Bill following caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol June 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. The Senate is expected to begin voting on the Defense Authorization bill later this afternoon. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Remember all the way back to Tuesday afternoon, when John McCain gave a rousing speech about the glories of bipartisanship and regular order? Sure, McCain had just come across the country to vote for a bill advanced though the most partisan, most aberrant process in the history of the Senate. But there he was, to reassure you that, despite just scoring the winning goal for team Trump/McConnell, he was just so … mavericky. You know. Like this.
"I voted for the motion to proceed to allow debate to continue and amendments to be offered. I will not vote for the bill as it is today. It's a shell of a bill right now. We all know that. I have changes urged by my state's governor that will have to be included to earn my support for final passage of any bill. I know many of you will have to see the bill changed substantially for you to support it.”
Emphasis damn well added. And then, six hours after McCain made this statement, the bill came up for a vote. The bill failed, with a final vote of 57—43. The usual selection of “moderates” were joined by the kill ‘em faster conservatives, with Susan Collins, Tom Cotton, Bob Corker, Lindsey Graham, Dean Heller, Mike Lee, Jerry Moran, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul all voting against. But who is not in that list … Hmm.

McCainVote.png
There’s John McCain, voting “Yes” as Trump and McConnell demanded just a few hours after he told all of America he would vote no.

So all that “try to report a bill out of committee with contributions from both sides?” I’m sure saying those words was Good for John McCain. But John McCain’s word? Not good.
