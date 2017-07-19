YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

McConnell to take one last shot with a Wreck it and Run Repeal - Like juvenile car thieves




car-van-wreck.jpg
"Quick lets get out of here!"
McConnell: Senate will try to repeal ObamaCare with delayed replacement

BY JORDAIN CARNEY 
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Monday night the Senate will try to separate the ObamaCare repeal and replacement efforts, closing the door on the current GOP healthcare legislation.
"In the coming days, the Senate will vote to take up the House bill with the first amendment in order being what a majority of the Senate has already supported in 2015 and that was vetoed by then-President Obama: a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period," McConnell said in a statement.
The move means Senate Republicans will try to repeal ObamaCare now, while kicking a replacement until after the 2018 mid-term.
THIS is what utter incompetence looks like when faced with complete failure. Salvage the worst elements and sell out Americans for the clawing greed of the Kochs and Mercers.
PowerPost Analysis Why is Mitch McConnell still calling for a health-care vote?
By Sean Sullivan
There are no longer any good outcomes for McConnell — politically speaking. There are bad ones and less bad ones. And putting the onus on other senators means there will be more blame to go around when all of it comes to an end.
