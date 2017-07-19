McConnell to take one last shot with a Wreck it and Run Repeal - Like juvenile car thieves

BY JORDAIN CARNEY Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Monday
night the Senate will try to separate the ObamaCare repeal and
replacement efforts, closing the door on the current GOP healthcare
legislation.
"In the coming days, the Senate will vote to take up the House bill
with the first amendment in order being what a majority of the Senate
has already supported in 2015 and that was vetoed by then-President
Obama: a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a
stable transition period," McConnell said in a statement.
The move means Senate Republicans will try to repeal ObamaCare now, while kicking a replacement until after the 2018 mid-term.
THIS is what utter incompetence looks like when
faced with complete failure. Salvage the worst elements and sell out
Americans for the clawing greed of the Kochs and Mercers.
There are no longer any good outcomes for McConnell — politically speaking. There are bad ones and less bad ones. And putting the onus on other senators means there will be more blame to go around when all of it comes to an end.
SHOP THE BEST LITTLE THRIFT STORE IN THE RIM COUNTRY
NOW AT 434 S. Beeline Hwy. (Behind Time Out Thrift)
Open 10-5 Tues. thru Sun. 928-951-2587
Donations gratefully accepted.
HELP END PET HOMELESSNESS
Just $25, and best of all, $17 from the sale of each plate will fund spay and neuter services for dogs and cats across Arizona. Click ad to order now at www.azpetplates.org ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
TO ADVERTISE ON OUR BLOG
The above are paid ads. To place yours for just $25/month, call Jim Keyworth at (928) 474-8787 or e-mail peoplesgazette@gmail.com. Banner ads are also available across the bottom and top of the blog.
(The Rim Country Gazette Blog is currently averaging over 5,000 visits per month. Our readership survey shows Gazette readers are better educated and more affluent than the average newspaper reader. Gazette Blog ads reach the people most likely to vote and to use your services and products.)
No comments:
Post a Comment