Friday, July 28, 2017

Looking for the most bitter, moronic take on the failed health care vote? Fox News didn't disappoint



WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) congratulates House Republicans after they passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing ObamaCare, during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. The House bill would still need to be passed by the Senate before it could be signed into law. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
If you were looking for the most bitter, most callous, hottest moronic take on the failed health care vote, then look no further! Fox News is here for you. Apparently unable to remember the spectacle of Donald Trump throwing a kegger in the Rose Garden for the Republican House members when they passed the original abomination of a bill, the hosts of Fox & Friends were bigly upset when Sen. Elizabeth Warren had the nerve to go outside of the Capitol building after the vote to talk with the gathered crowd and take a few selfies. 

As the Fox & Friends crew watched the footage of Warren with supporters, host Brian Kilmeade offered up the most moronic take (by a mile), “Congratulations! The healthy people are now paying for the sick people.”

Breaking news! That’s how insurance works! Do you think it would ever occur to Brian Kilmeade that most people are perfectly healthy … until they aren’t?

Hilariously, it took a while to find this clip because Fox & Friends spent much of the show blaming big, bad New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza for tricking new-to-politics businessman Anthony Scaramucci, the White House’s new  communications director, into running his big mouth. They largely glossed over the Republicans’ epic fail last night, but when they did address it, they spent most of the segment complaining about reaction from Democrats.
