Monday, November 16, 2020

Trump is delighted by 'deplorable' professor's diatribe dissing Democrats: Biden voters are 'ignorant, anti-American, anti-Christian'

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting workers and members of his cabinet for a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House October 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House said the meeting was on â€œCutting the Red Tape, Unleashing Economic Freedom." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 
You can't drag me outta here.
So it was off-the-charts divisive when Hillary Clinton called some of Trump’s supporters a “basket of deplorables,” but I guess this is okay:

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Progress!
NBC12 WWBT Richmond
@NBC12
Virginia Wesleyan University business professor and dean Paul Ewell wrote that anyone who chose Biden for president is “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian.” nbc12.com/2020/11/14/va-

The story linked to in that tweet appears to have gone *poof*, but here’s the background, from The Virginian-Pilot:

A private Facebook post by a Virginia Wesleyan University dean has gone public, creating a firestorm at the university.

It wasn’t so much that Paul Ewell asked all Biden voters to “unfriend” him. After such an emotional election; people on both sides have done plenty of that.

But Ewell, a business professor and dean of the university’s Global Campus, called anyone who voted for Biden “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian” and accused them of corrupting not only the election but “our youth … our country.”

Hey, I understand having an emotional reaction to a result you find appalling. In 2016 I was removing Facebook friends like cactus spines from my ass. But it’s one thing for a private citizen to go off on Facebook and it’s another for an alleged pr*sident to endorse the marginalization of a majority of the country he’s supposedly leading. 

But I guess it’s okay when a Republican does it.

Here’s Ewell’s entire post:

ScreenShot2020-11-15at3.29.50PM.png

So Trump’s not done dividing us, that’s for sure. The next 60-plus days promise to be a real adventure. Buckle in. Our pilot has polished off the travel-sized vodka bottles and is now huffing hydraulic fluid. It’s gonna be a bumpy ride.


The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind: YOU LOST!

 

