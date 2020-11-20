Trump is a traitor, and should be treated as such

What Donald J. Trump is doing is treachery to the American republic, and it should be treated as such.
As reported by the New York Times:
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election are unprecedented in American history and an even more audacious use of brute political force to gain the White House than when Congress gave Rutherford B. Hayes the presidency during Reconstruction.
Mr. Trump’s chances of succeeding are somewhere between remote and impossible, and a sign of his desperation after President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. won by nearly six million popular votes and counting, as well as a clear Electoral College margin.
This is really a no-brainer. We’re dealing with a traitor in the White House, nothing more, nothing less.
Every single member of his Cabinet that supports him is guilty of treachery. Every single Republican lawmaker that supports him is equally guilty. Every single pundit on Fox News or any other right-wing outlet that supports this coup attempt is, in fact, supporting a traitor.
As explained by historian Michael Beschloss, this moment is truly unprecedented in our history:
“This is a manufactured crisis. It is a president abusing his huge powers in order to stay in office after the voters clearly rejected him for re-election.”
He added: “This is what many of the founders dreaded.”
There is no other word for them. They are traitors to the nation--all of them. They are trying their damnedest to erase the rights we in this country were born with.
They should carry that with them for the rest of their lives, into their graves.
