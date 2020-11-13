Senior Trump official admits president has no hope of overturning election

PRESIDENT TURNS ON FOX NEWS
Not only have more than half of voters cast ballots for President-elect Joe Biden, but the former vice president has obtained 290 electoral votes, with Georgia leaning Democratic and projected to win him 16 more. Soon-to-be-former President Donald Trump has only 217 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press’ latest tally.
When The Washington Post asked about Trump's final plan, an unnamed senior administration official laughed and said, "You're giving everybody way too much credit right now." Still, the scramble to prove election fraud is real, however unproductive.
Doug Deason, a key Trump donor, told the Post that after attending the White House’s election night party, the president deserves “two or three weeks” to investigate his claims of fraud despite a lack of evidence. ”Some people are writing big checks” to challenge the election results, Deason said.
“More than likely, they will find some fraud, but there won’t be enough to justify disqualifying enough votes for Trump to win enough states to win the presidency, but it could,” Deason said. “It probably won’t. But it will give Trump supporters the comfort that Biden won it fair and square.”
Dan Eberhart, another Republican donor, told the Post Trump is making a power play by refusing to recognize Biden as the president-elect. “Trump is trying to establish the premise that he was robbed by voter fraud and use that as his power base within the Republican Party going forward," he said.
GOP legislators have been similarly slow to acknowledge Biden's win, and it's because they don't want to risk upsetting Trump and dimming their own prospects of reelection in two years, an unnamed Republican congressional aide told the Post. “If the party doesn’t fight on the recount, the grass roots is going to leave the party,” another senior Republican told the Post. “That’s the choice they have. That’s why they are doing it. It’s less about the president than it is his voters.”
The president, at least in private conversations, has shown he's not completely out of touch with reality. He's talking another run in 2024 instead of a second term, the Post reported. “I’m just going to run in 2024. I’m just going to run again,” Trump said according to a senior administration official the Post interviewed.
In the meantime, he is rumored to be considering a digital media company to rival Fox News, according to the Axios news site. Trump tweeted Thursday: “.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews !"
