Scared little man will spend election night hiding behind a big wall erected around the White House

Insert your “Donald Trump builds a wall” joke here. Trump is out doing marathon days of rallies in the lead-up to the election, but for election night itself he plans to be holed up in the White House, behind a big wall reportedly being put up on Monday to protect him from even the sight of the protesters all but guaranteed to gather outside the White House.
Just as during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, federal authorities plan to put up a “non-scaling” wall around the White House, CNN reports. This will increase the fortification of the White House and limitations on movement in the area Trump has kept in place since those protests, during which he had peaceful protesters violently cleared from Lafayette Square so he could have a photo op.
On Mobilize America, there are hundreds of campaigns and local Democratic parties organizing (mostly virtual) get-out-the-vote activities. Find one near you, and connect with members of your community while doing work to turn out the Democratic vote!
Trump has already canceled plans for an election night party at his Washington, D.C., hotel, opting instead to stay at the White House, a decision with some serious loser stink.
In 2008, when Barack Obama was elected president, elated locals flooded the streets outside the White House in celebration. Trump definitely doesn’t want to see that if he loses early. And if it remains too close to call with millions of mail-in ballots uncounted in key swing states and he’s trying to declare victory as part of a plan to delegitimize the counting of ballots expected to go against him, he similarly wants to clamp down on pushback.
Basically, Trump is a scared little man planning to hide from the people as he desperately clings to power at whatever cost.
No comments:
Post a Comment