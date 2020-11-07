YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Saturday, November 7, 2020

MI, AZ, CO: So Proud of my three home states

 By Jim Keyworth

Gazette Blog Editor

 


MICHIGAN: 32 YEARS

Biden wins MI

Gary Peters win keeps 2 Dems in US Senate

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is still alive 

Big winner: Gretchen 

New/old slogan: Go Blue

 


ARIZONA: 44 YEARS

Biden close to winning AZ

Mark Kelly (Gabby Gifford's husband) win gives AZ 2 Dems in US Senate

Recreational pot is legalized (joining CO and MI)

Big winner: Pot

New slogan: Go Green

 


COLORADO: 2 YEARS

Biden wins CO

John Hickenlooper win gives CO 2 Dems in US Senate

Pit Bulls win reinstatement after 30 year ban in Denver

Big Winner: Pit Bulls

New Slogan: It's the Pits

 

Show us how much you won by, Joe.

 

And of course, congrats to the first woman, first African American, first Indian VP.

 

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)