By Jim Keyworth
Gazette Blog Editor
MICHIGAN: 32 YEARS
Biden wins MI
Gary Peters win keeps 2 Dems in US Senate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is still alive
Big winner: Gretchen
New/old slogan: Go Blue
ARIZONA: 44 YEARS
Biden close to winning AZ
Mark Kelly (Gabby Gifford's husband) win gives AZ 2 Dems in US Senate
Recreational pot is legalized (joining CO and MI)
Big winner: Pot
New slogan: Go Green
COLORADO: 2 YEARS
Biden wins CO
John Hickenlooper win gives CO 2 Dems in US Senate
Pit Bulls win reinstatement after 30 year ban in Denver
Big Winner: Pit Bulls
New Slogan: It's the Pits
Show us how much you won by, Joe.
