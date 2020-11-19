Republicans prove either too deranged or too spineless to take a stand for our democracy

NBC News nails the current state of play with this headline: Trump's effort to overturn the election results may be inept. But it's still a scandal.
That's exactly right. Trump's bogus and sometimes laughable effort to the steal the election is nonetheless a brazen exercise in committing election fraud. The fact that it just happens to be taking place in real time in plain sight doesn't make it any less scandalous.
NBC details Trump's attempts to steal an election he clearly lost in just the last day:
- Michigan: Biden won the state by nearly 150,000 votes. But that didn't stop two Republican members of Wayne County's canvassing board from briefly refusing to certify the results of one of the state's most Democratic counties, which is also home to Detroit and a heavily African American electorate. Trump was elated at the news. "Courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud!” he tweeted although the two GOP canvassers had already reversed course by then, agreeing to certify the results alongside their two Democratic counterparts while seeking an independent audit of the results from the secretary of state.
- Nevada: Trump campaign attorneys asked a judge to do one of two things: declare Trump the victor or nullify the state's election results. Sounds pretty fair in a state where Trump lost by nearly two-and-a-half points.
- Pennsylvania: Trump's chief crackerjack attorney Rudy Giuliani asked the court to invalidate the election results after Biden won by over 82,000 votes. The judge summed it up this way, "At bottom, you’re asking this court to invalidate some 6.8 million votes thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the commonwealth."
This is the wholesale assault on democracy that Republican lawmakers at both the state and national levels are actively fueling, whether they're joining Trump's push or simply standing back and standing by as Trump takes a hatchet to the integrity of the election.
In Pennsylvania, for instance, state House Republicans are seeking to join Trump's lawsuit challenging the election results. Meanwhile, in Washington, some lawmakers are literally trying to run interference by lobbying state election officials to simply toss votes; others are apparently twiddling their thumbs waiting for Trump to accept the fact that he's a loser.
"I think it's just a matter of a lot of people waiting out until, you know, the President comes to terms with this," GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois told CNN Wednesday.
What an absolutely pathetic group of supposed public servants, hiding in their bunkers waiting for the "all clear," which is never coming by the way. So the entire country has now been taken hostage by a petty man-child because GOP lawmakers are either deranged or too spineless to stand up for our democracy. The entire party is a trash heap of moral rot that threatens to infect the rest of the nation.
No comments:
Post a Comment