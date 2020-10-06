You will not believe this insane Trump campaign spin about the pr*sident's COVID

I thought I’d seen everything from this campaign, but “Donald Trump has firsthand experience with COVID-19 and Joe Biden doesn’t” has to be the wackiest political spin ever.
Trump campaign aid Erin Perrine was on Fox News recently and, man, these are some mental gymnastics. And not good ones. We’re not talking Simone Biles here. More like the Dude’s landlord.
The real cray-cray starts at around 4:35:
PERRINE: “And listen, he has experience as commander in chief, he has experience as a businessman, he has experience now fighting the coronavirus as an individual. Those firsthand experiences — Joe Biden, he doesn’t have those. He doesn’t know what it’s like to create a job other than Hunter’s. Joe Biden doesn’t know what it’s like to have to stand up and serve as commander in chief of this country. Joe Biden’s been more worried about China than he has been about the United States. Those firsthand experiences are what are going to get President Trump four more years.”
To sum up: Joe Biden doesn’t have the experience of bankrupting several casinos, losing more money in a decade than anyone else in the United States, illegally shaking down other countries to try to convince them to interfere in our election, or stupidly contracting a virus because he refused to take even the simplest preventive measures.
So because Donald Trump has been a fuckup his entire life, you have to VOTE TRUMP!
Makes total sense, right?
And there it is — they’ve officially run out of any semblance of an argument for Trump’s reelection.
