Sen. Klobuchar busts out receipts for Amy Coney Barrett's anti-choice, pro-corporate legacy

One of the most glaring warning signs that our country is being pulled backwards by a fascistic minority into a land of a declining amount of “free” people is the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump. Unlike previous conservative nominees to the court, Barrett is very much on the record concerning how ultra right-wing she is. Specifically, she is a part of a sect of Catholicism with very dubious scruples when it comes to law and governing in a country that is not a theocracy, and she has been very clear that she does not believe that Roe v. Wade is precedent legislation that should not be overturned.
During Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearings of Barrett, she continued to not answer questions about her positions on law while Republicans continued to mention that Barrett has a lot of kids. Honestly, that’s a pretty good summation of the Republican Party’s positive angle on these hearings, if I do say so myself.
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota decided to cut through some of the b.s. being flung about here by reminding the world that Barrett has “been nominated to the highest court in the land and you will be the deciding vote in many cases that will affect people's lives.” And while Barrett, who in essence continues to plead the Fifth Amendment during this very important hearing in order to not expose herself as the very partisan hack zealot judge that she is, Klobuchar had the receipts.
SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR: I think that is one of the reasons that they are trying to ram through this process right now. And while you are not saying how you are going to rule on cases, as I said yesterday, I've been following the tracks. The only way for the American people to figure out how you might rule is to follow your record, and to follow the tracks.
And we know this: You have said you consider Justice Scalia, one of the most conservative judges in our nation’s history, as a mentor. You criticize a decision written by Justice Roberts upholding the Affordable Care Act. In a 2015 NPR interview, you praised the dissent by Justice Scalia in another Affordable Care Act case, saying the dissent had the better of the legal argument. You signed your name to a public statement featured in an ad that called for an end to what the ad called the "barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade," which ran on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision. You wrote your own dissent disagreeing with longstanding court rulings on gun safety, expressing your legal opinion that some felons should get guns, and you once discussed the dissent in the marriage equality case, asking whether it was really the Supreme Court's job to make that decision.
So, to me, these tracks lead us to one place, and that is that you will have the polar opposite judicial philosophy of Justice Ginsburg. And to me, that would change the balance of this court, which is already 5-4, and known as very conservative, when you look back through history, to 6-3. Six three. And that would have great repercussions for the American people.
This nomination is going through, barring some kind of medical emergencies across the board.
The Republican Party is clear in its determination to create a fascistic, paternalistic, white supremacist oligarchy even if the majority of Americans do not want it. They confirmed the very unhinged and equally unimpressive Brett Kavanaugh, for Chrissakes.
