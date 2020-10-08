While debate watchers focused on the fly, I'm loving the Kamala side-eye

My momma used to stop me cold with “the look.” You knew you were in big trouble when she lifted that left-eyebrow and cut her eyes in your direction.
I realize that side-eye is not the exclusive property of the Black community, or of just moms, however much hilarity (and applause) ensued for Sen. Kamala Harris during last night’s VP debate when she threw quite a few of those looks at VP Pence as he told giant whoppers with a straight face, and attempted to defend the undefendable; like the Rose Garden super-spreader event.
James Carville pointed out on MSNBC during their post-debate session last night, that Pence has radio training, but had not been prepped to handle live tv coverage. While he sat stiffly, and interrupted Harris repeatedly, she responded not just with “I am speaking,” but with those looks, that come from a true Momala.
Her body language, those eyes and that eyebrow — spoke to me, and to a lot of folks last night on social media.
Here are some of the responses, from reporters, bloggers and just plain ole peeps.
Raised Eyebrows And Side-Eye: Kamala Harris Was A Human GIF Machine At Debate
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris got her point across even when she wasn’t speaking during Wednesday night’s debate with Vice President Mike Pence, responding with a range of looks almost custom-made for memes and GIFs.
The senator from California delivered shade with her facial expressions, from pitying smiles to straight-up side-eye, a range of looks that’ll almost certainly end up on “Saturday Night Live.”
Did you watch? Did you catch the shade?
