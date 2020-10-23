Trump blamed children for family separation: ‘A lot of these kids come out without the parents’

As the debate comes to an end, the important topics of immigration and race are left to discuss. Since Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, he has promised to come down on immigration and shared his consistent xenophobic ideology. In the most recent news of cruel actions the Trump administration has taken, a report found that more than 500 children kidnapped from their parents under the guise of Trump’s family separation policies have not been reunited with their parents, some after at least three years of separation. This is due to the sole fact that Trump deported these parents quickly without a trace.
When asked about this issue during the debate, Trump failed to acknowledge the separated families and what actions if any he would take to reunite them. Instead, he continued his racist rants on how these children are allegedly brought to the U.S. “Children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they are brought here and they use them to get into our country,” Trump said. He then dove into gloating about his campaign promise of building a border wall. “We now have as strong of the border as we've ever had. We are over 400 miles of brand-new wall.”
Luckily, the moderator asked her question again and did not care for Trump’s attempt to distract. But, alas, it is Trump, so he still avoided the question and attempted to target the Obama Administration for the cages he has been putting children in. It wasn’t until the moderator made a third attempt at asking the question that Trump even mentioned the word the “kids.”
But did he take responsibility? Of course not. He instead tried to blame the children for not being reunited with their parents. “A lot of these kids come out without the parents. They come over through cartels and through coyotes and through gangs,” Trump said. Not to mention he claimed that the horrible ICE facilities and cages children are put in are “so clean.”
Joe Biden, on the other hand, addressed the issue face-front and said that these children “were ripped from parents arms and separated” and are now alone “with nowhere to go.” He also addressed Trump’s allegation of who built the cages and took responsibility for his role as former vice president.
“I made a mistake. It took too long to get it right, it took too long to get it right. I'll be president of the United States, not vice president. The fact is, I’ve made it very clear. within 100 days, I am going to send the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people. All of those so-called dreamers, those docket kids, they will be immediately certified to be able to stay in this country and put on a path to citizenship.”
The debate continued with Trump’s inability to answer and consistent attempts to distract the conversation toward the Obama administration and its immigration policies. But in the end the one comment that has been the talk of the night is whether or not Trump said “good” after Biden reminded him that the takeaway of this question was that more than 500 children are still separated from their parents.
Although we all know Trump is not kind, while the comment initially sounds like he said “good” to this horrific statement the truth is he said “go ahead.” That doesn’t change the fact that Trump still holds a racist and xenophobic agenda and continues to blame immigrants for the struggles he puts them through. Saying “go ahead” in itself also depicts his lack of concern for the issue.
Some pictures need no caption. Except VOTE!
