More undocumented Trump workers show they paid thousands in taxes unlike their deadbeat boss

Sandra Diaz isn’t the only former Trump worker to reveal that they paid a lot more in taxes—like, a lot more—than the $750 their alleged billionaire boss reportedly paid in the first year of his presidency. Jesus Lira, among the longtime undocumented workers quietly fired by the Trump Organization last year, paid nearly $30,000 in federal income taxes over his decade of service at Trump’s New York golf resort, according to documents he gave to the New York Daily News.
Lira said he was in disbelief following the report that his former boss paid a pittance in taxes in comparison to his alleged wealth. How could Lira, a cook with no legal status, be paying more than the alleged billionaire boss he prepared food for? “It was a little bit of everything—angry, sad, confused,” he said in the report. “The president, my former boss, isn’t paying any taxes. How is that even possible?” We’re wondering the same thing, Jesus.
“Outraged by the bombshell report, Lira and three other undocumented ex-Trump Organization workers provided the Daily News with records this week showing that they paid tens of thousands of dollars in federal income taxes while working for the president—despite their immigration status,” the report continued.
Among them was also Victorina Morales, who like Diaz was a housekeeper at Trump’s New Jersey golf resort. She showed the Daily News tax documents showing that in one of the same years where Trump reportedly paid just $750 in taxes, she paid nearly $2,300. Jorge Castro, another undocumented worker who used to do construction at Trump properties, had tax documents showing he paid more than $5,300 in 2014.
”Other employees at Trump clubs were so impressed by the laborers—who did strenuous work with heavy stone—that they nicknamed them ‘Los Picapiedras,’ Spanish for ‘the Flintstones,’” The Washington Post reported last year. The simple fact is that “numerous undocumented immigrants who worked for Trump pay more in taxes than Trump,” attorney Anibal Romero, who has represented a number of these workers, told the Daily News.
But much like a number of his White House staffers, Trump used these workers and then disposed of them when it was convenient for him.
Lira was among the numerous undocumented workers fired by the Trump Organization beginning in 2018 after years on the job. Not for some mistake or offense on the workers’ part, but because Trump’s immigration hypocrisy was being exposed. “He got rid of us,” one worker told host Samantha Bee last year. “For what? So they wouldn’t catch him having illegal workers.” Diaz, who was also present at that interview, told Bee that “[w]e speak with proof. We have payrolls. We have that we paid taxes without benefits.”
And now we know they’ve been contributing a whole lot more than the president who has made despicable accusations about them. Diaz told the Daily News that “I’m angry, but I’m really happy also, because the people know now who he is. People know with proof that he’s a liar now.”
