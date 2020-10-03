Joe Biden is pulling his negative ads. The Trump campaign, of course, will do no such thing

Former Vice President Joe Biden is taking down his negative advertising, a decision made before news broke that Trump would be hospitalized. Having been in the White House for eight years, he has an appropriate sense of the gravity of the situation. “This cannot be a partisan moment,” Biden tweeted. “It must be an American moment.”
Needless to say, for the Trump campaign, it’s only a Trump moment. Communications director Tim Murtaugh made it plain that Team Trump would not halt its negative ads, sniping, “Joe Biden used his speech in Michigan today to attack President Trump. He’s in no position to say anything.” At that event, Biden began by “sending my prayers for the health and safety of the first lady and president of the United States.”
The Trump White House, meanwhile, has been less than forthcoming about anything lately, and that continues throughout this tumultuous day in which we learned that Trump has tested positive for coronavirus. Throughout the day the news dribbling out from the staff, progressing from word that he was feeling fine and in "good spirits," to news that he did not participate in the one phone call that was on his official schedule this afternoon, to the fact that he’s been given an experimental drug, to his being airlifted to Walter Reed Hospital on Marine One.
Now we have the the latest official statement: “The President is in charge." White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said that he has not transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence.
As for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, he’s planning to continue business as usual next week with district court nominations, and has rebuffed Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's call for test-and-trace program at the Capitol for Senators, staff and Hill personnel. That’s with Sen. Mike Lee having tested positive and having exposed who knows how many people to the virus.Need we say more?
