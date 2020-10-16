YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Trump expresses all his pent-up contempt for women in two words to Guthrie: 'So cute'

The takeaway  from Trump’s self-immolation at his Town Hall on Thursday can be found exactly at the 1:57 mark, when he sarcastically expresses his contempt for moderator Savannah Guthrie, who has clearly gotten under his skin. He mutters it, underneath his breath, and you could be forgiven for missing it, but for a fleeting second we get a glimpse of all the animosity, all the malice, all the narcissism, all the misogyny and contempt this man feels towards women. You can just hear it in his voice:

“Ha Ha. So cute.”

From The Independent:

Donald Trump shouted over town hall host Savannah Guthrie as she grilled him about coronavirus, white supremacy and QAnon.

The president and Ms Guthrie exchanged barbs during a heated opening to the NBC event.

Mr Trump even sarcastically told the TV host “so cute” when she pressed him to denounce QAnon’s wild conspiracy theories.

From the New York Times:

“Why aren’t you asking Joe Biden questions about why doesn’t he condemn antifa?” Mr. Trump asked her.

“Because you’re here,” she said, matter-of-factly.

“So cute,” Mr. Trump responded, in a condescending tone that was unlikely to endear him to the suburban women voters he has been trying to win back.

And one other note; As of 9:55 EST, nearly a half hour after his own town hall ended, Joe Biden is still there, answering voters’ questions.

Meanwhile over at ABC, Joe Biden stuck around and answered questions long after the TV cameras had gone dark.

 

