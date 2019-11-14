Some powerful quotes from day 1 of impeachment came from a very unlikely source

Whatever you may think of his wife, George Conway has proved himself to be an indefatigable and irrepressible critic of Donald Trump. The well-known conservative Washington attorney—and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway—made a rare television appearance Wednesday morning on MSNBC. Conway immediately cut to the chase, in a scathing rebuke of fellow Republicans and their constant shape-shifting attempts to excuse or justify Trump’s behavior in extorting Ukraine to manufacture dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Take that Republican hat off and look at it neutrally," he said. "Look at what you would have done if Donald Trump were a Democrat. Would you be making these ridiculous arguments about process?"
"If Barack Obama had done this, they'd be out for blood, and they'd be right," he added.Not unlike the majority of viewers who witnessed Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, and all those Republican congressmen making a spectacle of themselves as they prostituted whatever remained of their integrity in slavish devotion to a corrupt president, Conway said that he is “horrified” and “appalled” that members of his own party would stoop to this kind of self-abasement.
"This is about the country, people doing the right thing by the country and not by their party. And this is about telling the truth about what really happened and not about party loyalty," Conway said on MSNBC. "This is about putting the country, the law, truth above partisanship."Obviously Conway’s fellow Republicans don’t see it that way. And the fact that they don’t tells you everything you need to know about Trump’s guilt. When their best efforts at defending Trump amount to little more than preserving their own skins with their voting base, when their Republican compatriots in the Senate who are charged with conducting Trump’s trial claim they don’t even intend to watch the testimony, Republicans have effectively shown all those Americans not duped or zombified by Fox News propaganda that, yes, Trump is guilty, and no, there is no way to defend the indefensible.
"If you had told me three years ago that it would come to this, I wouldn't have believed it ... I don't think I could have imagined a president, any president, engaging in this sort of conduct," Conway said.Neither could anyone. It’s been an eye-opening experience … and it’s only the first day.
