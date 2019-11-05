Smugglers have sliced through Trump's 'virtually impenetrable' border fencing with $100 saws

Donald Trump has claimed that his replacement border fencing is “virtually impenetrable”—but apparently that’s only true if you don’t have access to a hardware store. U.S. officials have told The Washington Post that smugglers and others have breached portions of his wildly expensive replacement fencing with “commercially available power tools” going for $100.
“When fitted with specialized blades, the saws can slice through one of the barrier’s steel-and-concrete bollards in minutes, according to the agents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the barrier-defeating techniques.” These sections are reportedly put back in place “in the hope that they will go unnoticed and can be reused for repeated passage.”
Breached sections that have been caught by U.S. officials have been welded back into place, but that also serves to the benefit of those trying to come through: “The smugglers, however, have returned to the same bollards and cut through the welds, agents say, because the metal is softer and the concrete at the core of the bollard already has been compromised.”
Other methods for crossing the fencing—which Trump had also claimed, without proof, couldn’t be scaled by 20 professional “mountain climbers,” to the absolute confusion of professional mountain climbers who didn’t know what the fuck he was talking about—also include makeshift ladders to scale the fencing, which can go as high as 30 feet.
Who woulda thunk that a 30-foot medieval wall could be overcome with a 31-foot ladder or a saw? Well, everybody, because experts and advocates have long been saying that an expensive and racist wall was never going to be a realistic solution to our nation’s unjust and broken immigration system. It was always just a stupid campaign chant conjured up the Trump campaign—and a stupid campaign chant that has, in just a few examples, led to constitutional crises.
Trump defied the will of Congress and declared a fake national emergency to try to build a border barrier anyway, swindling billions in taxpayer funds from other projects in the process to trample through our precious natural monuments. “Trump’s singular obsession of a border wall is apparently able to be defeated by a single trip to Home Depot to pick up a cheap saw,” said Douglas Rivlin or America’s Voice. “It’s a reminder of how wasteful, ineffective and just plain stupid the wall idea is, not to mention how offensive it remains that our national politics and government functioning is seemingly tied to this concept.”
“Many of us have said it over and over again: a wall isn’t a solution,” tweeted Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas. “The fundamental challenge we face is America’s insatiable appetite for drugs. As long as Americans are eager consumers for the profit-hungry cartels, the cartels will find a way.”
