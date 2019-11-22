Impeachment witness knocks smirk off Rep. Jordan’s face: ‘It was obvious' what Trump wanted

Everybody’s least favorite yelling, jacketless, alleged sexual assault accessory after the fact Representative Jim Jordan got his chance to yell things at Thursday’s impeachment witnesses. Diplomat David Holmes has testified that he was able to overhear yet another example of Trump’s attempts to extort Ukraine. “While Ambassador Sondland’s phone was not on speakerphone, I could hear the president’s voice through the earpiece of the phone. The president’s voice was very loud and recognizable, and Ambassador Sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume.”
Holmes has also added to the now quintuply attested accounts of Giuliani and Trump’s private foreign policy investigations in the Ukraine.
But, Jim Jordan has got fish to fry or some other such idea in his tiny reptile brain. His angle here has been that Holmes is lying, and if he had heard this talk of investigations, why had he not related it verbatim to Ambassador Taylor or the other state department officials when he met with them again. Jordan, like the rest of the Republicans on the panel today, have decided that their best chances of not digging deeper holes is to in essence, filibuster their time while not really allowing the witnesses to answer. Unfortunately for the GOP, Chairman Adam Schiff has let those witnesses finish their answers to the “questions” asked by Republican hacks like Jordan.
DAVID HOLMES: I believe Ambassador Taylor did already know, when I briefed him, when I came back from vacation on the sixth. It was not news to him that the president was pressing for a Biden investigation.
REP. JIM JORDAN: That’s not what I asked, I asked why he didn’t share it with us?Besides the fact that Jordan’s dumb statement is a lie—Taylor did share his feelings about how Trump was pressing for an investigation in order to release funds, Jordan didn’t ever really ask any single question—he just blathered about whatever it is that keeps his mind from thinking about all those young men he threw to the wolves back at Ohio State University. But Jordan wasn’t ready for the response he was about to get from Mr. Holmes.
HOLMES: It’s exactly my point. I briefed the call to the deputy commission. I went away for a week, come back, refer to the call, and everyone is nodding. Of course that’s what’s going on. Of course the president is pressing for a Biden investigation before he’ll do these things that the Ukrainians want. There was nodding agreement. So did I go through every single word of that call? No, because everyone at that point agreed. It was obvious what the president was pressing for!Jordan quickly cuts into Holmes’ statement, even though his time has been up and he has had his question answered. Jordan is a tool. A dumb blunt tool who left any integrity he may have once had in a jacket he stopped wearing 30 years ago.
