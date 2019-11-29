"Slurring noticeably" during Florida rally, Trump claims he beat Obama and saved Christmas

Donald Trump held a rally in Florida last night. We generally don't even cover these at this point: You can't even call them campaign rallies as much as "rallies Trump's staff arranges for him to give him an outlet for his megalomanic tendencies that does not involve military strikes or making Cabinet members battle to the death."
That said, there were a few moments during this one that stood out. The man is in a positively venomous mood of late—no surprise—and it is the times when he most seeks the adulation of his crowds that he turns weird and racist. Well, weirder and racist-er.
The phrase "slurring noticeably" is going to start appearing more and more frequently in the coming months, so be prepared for that, but there's a whole lot to unpack there, eh?
Donald still measures himself against Obama, and despises Obama with such passion that he's now claiming he beat him in an election that never happened. He uses Hussein as implicit insult before the crowd, a callback to his grotesque racist attacks on the last president as not actually a true American but secretly from Africa. (His crowds continue to love this stuff, because every Donald Trump supporter in America, every single one, is a racist conspiracy-loving shit-for-brains. That includes, and goes double, for the television versions.)
Mostly, however, the evening was the usual narcissist's testing of a thousand different messages, looking for anything that would gain the approval of the audience. Did you know Donald Trump single-handedly saved Christmas in America? He did, because you Floridian saps like Christmas and Donald Trump says he saved it so there. Did you know there was a War on Thanksgiving now? There is.
Fox News said so during Donald's executive time and Donald was, as he often is, the exact sort of gullible paranoid grandpa-rube to fall for whatever the idiot box says.
Justin BaragonaVerified account @justinbaragona
It appears that Fox's "War on Thanksgiving" segments have made an impact on Trump. "Some people want to change the name Thanksgiving. They don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving. And that was true with Christmas. Now everybody is using Christmas again. Remember I said that?"
There are some people who are still entranced by his little freak show, whether he is slurring noticeably or not. They are the people whose racism is so ingrained that they will wait in long lines to have it confirmed and flattered, and people for whom the focus of politics is not on governing, but on punishing other Americans good and hard. And, sweet Jeebus, the gullible ones. The people who will believe absolutely anything, if someone from their teevee is saying it. Sean Hannity has made a bajillion bucks off those people.
This is the gasbag that the Republican Senate has insisted is allowed to do crimes, since all the government's efforts to dissuade him from doing crimes have failed.
This is the slurring noticeably gasbag that McConnell, Graham, and a forever-troubled Romney have confirmed can in fact commit crimes, provably, and can continue to do them tomorrow without consequence, so long as the pipeline of hard-right judges and deregulators merges with their own political motives. This gibbering ball of spite and delusion, leader of the party, indecency personified.
No comments:
Post a Comment