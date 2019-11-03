YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Sunday, November 3, 2019

Ivanka quotes Thomas Jefferson to defend Daddy, but Twitter isn't impressed



Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump and her father US President Donald Trump attend an event on the theme "Promoting the place of women at work" on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. (Photo by Dominique JACOVIDES / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES/AFP/Getty Images)
Happy Halloween!

PUBLISHED TO

Donald Trump has about five children. There’s greasy, dopey, the missing in action one, the youngest one, and Ivanka. Ivanka is what Donald Trump likes to believe he is: less monstrous looking than his father and better spoken—though those dogs that seem to say words in YouTube videos are better spoken than Donald. 

 Ivanka, however, is probably about as smart as her father and it is this low bar that hundreds of millions in U.S. dollars has been spent to cover up.

On Thursday, the White House adviser to the president of the United States tweeted this little bit of Founding Father’s history for all of us to see:

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.
Some things never change, dad!
Besides the fact that Ivanka and Donald probably both pronounce the “th” sound in Thomas when they say it out loud, the image of Ivanka pouring through Jefferson’s personal correspondence is laughable to say the least. The rest of the Twitterverse felt the same way and let her know.



Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

 ·



“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.
Some things never change, dad!


Ryan Knight 🗽 @ProudResister

“When the speech condemns a free press, you are hearing the words of a tyrant.” — Thomas Jefferson

Your father is a tyrant, @IvankaTrump.

Oh, but there’s so much more.
What can one say that hasn’t already been pointed out?



Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump
 ·
“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.
Some things never change, dad!



The 305 Pirate ☮💜 🏴‍☠️ @305Pirate


The final, most essential command of the Party is telling people to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.”

- George Orwell

And the dreams we have for the Trump crime operation.



Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump
 ·
“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.
Some things never change, dad!



Rock @rockhead21

"You will visit Ivanka won't you?"

 View image on Twitter








Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump
 ·
“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.
Some things never change, dad!



Angelina Woodward @WoodwardWoodw11

BYE BYE....



Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump

 ·


“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.
Some things never change, dad!



Liddle’ Savage @littledeekay

You're right. It was so wrong of the media to pervert your father's sacred words, such as "grab em by the pussy" and "move on her like a bitch."



Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump
 ·
“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.
Some things never change, dad!

View image on Twitter



348
Twitter Ads info and privacy


Laurie Krebsbach @LaurieKrebsbac1
And finally, arguably the two best responses to Ivanka Trump’s utter tone deaf lifestyle.




"The public will never be made to believe that an appointment of a relative is made on the ground of merit... nor can they ever see w/ approbation offices, the disposal of which they entrust to their Presidents for public purposes, divided out as family property"—Thomas Jefferson


Ahmed Baba @AhmedBaba_
Thomas Jefferson also said this:

"When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”

That’s about your dad.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)