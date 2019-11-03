Ivanka quotes Thomas Jefferson to defend Daddy, but Twitter isn't impressed

Donald Trump has about five children. There’s greasy, dopey, the missing in action one, the youngest one, and Ivanka. Ivanka is what Donald Trump likes to believe he is: less monstrous looking than his father and better spoken—though those dogs that seem to say words in YouTube videos are better spoken than Donald.





Ivanka, however, is probably about as smart as her father and it is this low bar that hundreds of millions in U.S. dollars has been spent to cover up.

On Thursday, the White House adviser to the president of the United States tweeted this little bit of Founding Father’s history for all of us to see:

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad!

Besides the fact that Ivanka and Donald probably both pronounce the “th” sound in Thomas when they say it out loud, the image of Ivanka pouring through Jefferson’s personal correspondence is laughable to say the least. The rest of the Twitterverse felt the same way and let her know.





Ivanka Trump ✔ @IvankaTrump

·





“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha. Some things never change, dad!

“When the speech condemns a free press, you are hearing the words of a tyrant.” — Thomas Jefferson



Your father is a tyrant, @ IvankaTrump .





Oh, but there’s so much more.

What can one say that hasn’t already been pointed out?





Ivanka Trump ✔ @IvankaTrump · “…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha. Some things never change, dad!

“

The final, most essential command of the Party is telling people to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.”



- George Orwell





And the dreams we have for the Trump crime operation.









Ivanka Trump ✔ @IvankaTrump · “…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha. Some things never change, dad!

"You will visit Ivanka won't you?"



