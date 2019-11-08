YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Friday, November 8, 2019

Elizabeth Warren welcomes Michael Bloomberg to the race ... with a tax calculator for billionaires



CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) visits with striking Chicago teachers at Oscar DePriest Elementary School on October 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. About 25,000 Chicago school teachers went on strike last week after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) failed to reach a contract agreement with the city. With about 300,000 students, Chicago has the third largest public school system in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PUBLISHED TO

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg announced his presidential run Thursday. I absolutely love how Elizabeth Warren welcomed him to the race.



Elizabeth Warren @ewarren


Welcome to the race, @MikeBloomberg! If you're looking for policy plans that will make a huge difference for working people and which are very popular, start here: http://ewar.ren/billionaire-calculator 

A Calculator For The Billionaires | Elizabeth Warren

Some billionaires seem confused about how much they would pay under Elizabeth’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax. Don’t worry, now we have a calculator for that too.
elizabethwarren.com

Sen. Warren’s campaign website now has a very cool tax calculator, so billionaires can calculate what they would pay under her Ultra-Millionaire Tax.

I actually tried it out: I clicked that I was a billionaire (yeah, right!) and chose the “Michael Bloomberg” option.


496C226E-FB86-4528-A1F0-113FA90ED5B5.jpeg
The tool set Bloomberg’s net worth at $52 billion
After just one more click, the tool responded.

WOW — YOU’VE GOT A LOT OF MONEY!
Your wealth puts you in the top 0.0002% of Americans.
Now you have the opportunity to invest some of it back into our society so everyone has a chance to succeed.
You’d pay $3.079 billion next year under Elizabeth’s wealth tax. This amount, which you likely won’t even feel, will help us invest in education from birth through college and help finance health care for everyone.
Good news - you’ll still be extraordinarily rich! And if history is any guide, if you do nothing other than invest your wealth in the stock market, it’s likely that your wealth will continue to grow.
This is a clever, absolutely ingenious move by Warren and her team, who are quick on their feet and always seem a step ahead of the competition.
